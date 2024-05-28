3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested three smugglers in separate cases and recovered huge quantity of illegal liquor and poppy husk from their possession.

In first case, the police nabbed two liquor smugglers and recovered 60 cases of illegal liquor from them. The arrested accused have been identified as Karnail Singh and Balwant Singh.

Police officials said both the accused were nabbed from different places. They were heading on the way to deliver liquor to their clients and were nabbed.

In another case, the Dakha police arrested a smuggler and recovered 35 kg poppy husk from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Shehnaz, alias Ghocha of Mandi Mullanpur.

