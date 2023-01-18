3 arrested with Malana cream

Ludhiana, January 17
The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested three persons and recovered 63 gm of Malana cream from their possession. Malana cream (charas) is produced at Malana village in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
The suspects have been identified as Amit Kumar and Amandeep Singh, both residents of Aman Park, and Babbar of Dugri.
SI Bhajan Singh said yesterday when the police were present on Lakkar Bridge, on suspicion a Maruti Ritz car (bearing registration no. PB10DJ7236) was stopped for checking. Later, during the checking of the car, 13 packets containing 63 gm of ‘Malana cream’ were seized.
During preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed that they had brought the contraband from HP. Now, the police had sought five-day police remand of the trio for further questioning.
