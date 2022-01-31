3 attacked with swords over 'Rs-3,000 dispute' in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Three persons were attacked with swords by some assailants allegedly over a dispute for Rs 3,000 at the Basti Jodhewal chowk on Sunday morning. As per a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle staff, passing from the spot, the assailants fled while leaving their Maruti 800 car and two scooters there.

Complainant Ravinder said he had lent Rs 3,000 to a youth of Kuldeep Nagar and he had then promised to return the money in a few months. Now over two years have been passed but the youth failed to return the money.

“Today the youth met me and asked to stay at the Jodhewal chowk as he would come there to return the money. I along with my two friends was standing at the chowk when the youth, along with his accomplices, came and attacked us with swords. We all suffered injuries on our faces and heads,” alleged victim Ravinder.

Fortunately a PCR motorcycle was passing from the chowk. The PCR staff, after noticing the brawl, sounded police siren. The assailants on seeing the police fled from the spot leaving their car and two scooters behind.

The victims got there medical examination done from the Civil Hospital and lodged a complaint at police station.

The PCR vehicle in-charge, ASI Gurpreet Singh, said the assailants were attacking the three persons, but when they saw a PCR motorcycle, they fled. He said the Jodhewal police was informed and further probe has been launched.