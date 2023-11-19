3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Three miscreants carrying toy pistols barged into the shop of a money changer and tried to loot cash in Dugri here. The miscreants also thrashed the two brothers present in the shop.

It was only when nearby shopkeepers heard some noise, they reached the spot and caught the two miscreants while one managed to escape.

Raids on to arrest third suspect: SHO

The injured have been identified as Parminder Singh and Sarabjit Singh. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The SHO, Model Town, Gurshinder Kaur, said toy pistols and sharp weapons were seized from the nabbed two youths.

Further probe was launched and a case would be registered against the suspects. Raids were on to nab their third accomplice, he said.