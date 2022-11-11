3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

Ludhiana, November 10
Three armed robbers yesterday barged into a house at Gobindgarh, Focal Point, and looted gold and cash.
Hit in head, woman suffers injury
Hit in head, woman suffers injury
Complainant Charanjit Kaur said on Wednesday morning, she was alone at home as all other family members had gone to work. Later, the three armed persons barged into the house and threatened her to hand over cash and other valuables to them.
“Before I could raise an alarm, the suspects took me with them at gunpoint. They tied my legs with a rope and dragged me inside the room where they first snatched my mobile phone, gold earrings and then took away Rs 1.50 lakh in cash lying in the almirah. Before leaving the house, they had also threatened that if I inform the police, they will kill me,” Kaur said.
The complainant alleged that the suspects had also hit her head with a weapon due to which she suffered an injury. It was only when she raised an alarm and called nearby residents for help, the suspects fled the spot.
Investigating officer ASI Lakhvir Singh said after registering a case, CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the robbers.
He said as per the complainant, when the robbers entered the house they were calling names as Ravi and Vijay. Hence, a case was registered against the two suspects and an unidentified person as of now.
