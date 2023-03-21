3 Bihar natives held with ganja

Ludhiana, March 20
The police have arrested three persons and seized 23 kg of ganja from their possession near Samrala. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal stated this during a press conference here on Monday.
The suspects have been identified as Amna Khatun and her two minor children (a boy and a girl), residents of Shakla village in Gopal Ganj, Bihar. The police claimed that the suspects were arrested from a bus stand in Hedon near Samrala.
The police said when a plastic bag carried by them was checked, ‘ganja’ was found in it. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Samrala police station.
The police said the suspects had brought ‘ganja’ from Shakla village in Bihar for supplying the same in Ludhiana.
