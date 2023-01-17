3 booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 16

A 37-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The deceased has been identified as Prem Chand, who had been working with a broadband company since 2016. He has left a suicide note on the basis of which the police registered an FIR against three persons for abetment to suicide. The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, his wife Rasanjeet Kaur, and his brother Inderjeet Singh. According to the information, Prem Chand was running a business after taking a franchise of a broadband firm and the accused were his partners. The victim’s wife alleged that her husband suffered a huge financial loss due to the accused.

The victim’s wife, Rani Sharma of Urban Estate, Dugri, complained to the police that her husband was allegedly disturbed by the accused. Investigating officer Hazoor Singh said the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house on January 15. The investigation into the case is underway, he said. A case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Dugri police station.