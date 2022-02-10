3 booked for attacking 2 brothers, burning car in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 9
Three persons attempted to kill two brothers at Jagraon and later burnt their car.
The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons — Sunny Singh of Hans Kalan village and two unknown persons.
Ajay Pal Singh, resident of Hans Kalan village, complained to the police that on February 7, his brother Narinderpal Nonna had gone to buy liquor from a shop. When his brother didn’t return home, he went to enquire about him and his car was found parked near the liquor shop in the village.
“I saw that Sunny Singh and two other persons were abusing my brother. When I tried to intervene, Sunny snatched the keys of my brother’s car and fled with his aides. A few minutes later, they returned with sharp weapons and attacked us,” alleged the complainant.
Later, the accused damaged his brother’s car and burnt it he said.
The complainant said when he raised an alarm, the accused fled. The police was informed about the incident.
Investigating officer ASI Surjit Singh said a case of attempt to murder was registered against Sunny and his accomplices on Tuesday. The police are conducting raids to nab the accused. —
