3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Three persons posing as journalists have been booked for blackmailing a spa centre owner here on Monday night. Two accused were handed over to the police while the third one managed to escape from the spot.

High drama was witnessed outside the spa centre when the accused were caught. People present there made videos, which later went viral on social media.

Rohan, owner of King Spa Centre near bus stand, alleged that for the past two months, three persons posing as journalists had been taking free services at the centre and used to blackmail him.

“On Monday, they visited the centre and asked for Rs 25,000. When I refused to give the money, they threatened me of dire consequences. I raised an alarm and asked my employees to call the police, one of them ran away while the other two were caught by us,” said the complainant.

SI Balwinder Kaur, SHO, police division 5, said two persons were arrested under Section 107 and 51 of the CrPC and were released on bail. The SHO added the probe was being conducted in this regard.