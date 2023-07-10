3 booked for duping two residents of Rs 34L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 9

The Khanna district police registered two cases of fraud involving a sum of Rs 34.83 lakh on Saturday.

In the first incident, the Samrala police registered a case against a woman, Hardeep Kaur, now staying in Canada, and her father Baljit Singh of Bhumadi Kalan. The woman had assured to take her husband to Canada and her husband had spent Rs 23 lakh to send her abroad but she later refused to call him to Canada.

The complainant, Pardeep Singh, said he got married with Hardeep Kaur in March 2019. After six months of marriage, his wife went to Canada and he spent Rs 23 lakh for the purpose. His wife remained in his contact for one year and the day he sent her education fee for the second year, she stopped talking to him. Later, her father told Pardeep that Hardeep Kaur would not keep any further relationship with him and she would also not pursue his spouse visa application.

Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said the police would issue a lookout circular against the woman in the case.

Meanwhile, the Khanna city police registered a case against a woman, Ritu, who duped her husband of Rs 11.83 lakh. Complainant Arjan Mehra of GTB Nagar said after he got married with Ritu of Basti Jodhewal, he got her wife appear in the IELTS exam eight times. After she applied for a study visa, her visa was refused by the embassy. He spent Rs 6.75 lakh for visa and IELTS exam. He even gave Rs 5.08 lakh to his wife’s brother Kapil at her insistence.

“Now my wife and her brother refused to return my money. She told me that she married me to go abroad. The police should ensure justice to me,” the complainant said.