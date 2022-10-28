3 booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

The Police Division 8 yesterday registered a case of fraud against a couple and their kin for concealing information regarding their son’s heart disease from the latter’s wife.

After the woman’s husband died, she got a case of fraud and dowry harassment registered against three persons, including her in-laws. The suspects have been identified as Balwinder Singh, his wife Inderpreet Kaur and NK Arora, all residents of Civil Lines.

Complainant Naveen Kaur stated in her complaint that she had got married to Tegjit Singh in 2018. Despite her in-laws being aware that her husband had undergone a heart surgery, they had not informed her about the same before the couple’s marriage, she alleged.

After a few months of their marriage, she got to know that her husband had a serious heart problem and as per doctors, he would not survive for long.

Her husband died in 2020. She recently submitted a complaint with the police and a case was registered against three suspects, including her in-laws, for committing fraud with her.