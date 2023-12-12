3 booked for hurting religious sentiments in Islam Ganj

Ludhiana, December 11
Members of different Hindu organisations gathered outside the Division No. 2 Police Station, Ludhiana on Monday, demanding action against three persons who allegedly interrupted prayer at a temple in the Islam Ganj area of the city on Sunday. The protesters were demanding an FIR against the suspects for hurting religious sentiments.
After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter and also reviewed the footage of CCTV cameras in the area.
An official from the Division No. 2 police ststion confirmed the registration of an FIR against three persons in connection with the incident. The official stated that the suspected persons objected to the loud sound coming from the temple due to the chanting, which is why they allegedly entered the temple to stop the ‘Aarti’ ceremony.
