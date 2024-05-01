3 booked for minor’s rape

Ludhiana, April 30
Three men have been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Dhandari area of the city. The accused have been identified as Sukhvir, Sonu and Deepak. They belong to the Dhandari area itself.
In her complaint to the police, a woman from a colony in Haibowal area of the city alleged that her 16-year-old daughter had disclosed that she had gone to Dhandari railway station on April 8. She alleged that Sukhvir took her daughter to his room in Dhandari on some pretext. She further alleged that the accused Sukhvir, along with Sonu and Deepak, raped the girl there. She alleged that the accused continued their physical exploitation of the girl till April 24.
Following the complaint, a case under Section 376-DA of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at Haibowal police station. The police are investigating the case and the accused are yet to be arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...