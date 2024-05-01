3 booked for minor’s rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

Three men have been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Dhandari area of the city. The accused have been identified as Sukhvir, Sonu and Deepak. They belong to the Dhandari area itself.

In her complaint to the police, a woman from a colony in Haibowal area of the city alleged that her 16-year-old daughter had disclosed that she had gone to Dhandari railway station on April 8. She alleged that Sukhvir took her daughter to his room in Dhandari on some pretext. She further alleged that the accused Sukhvir, along with Sonu and Deepak, raped the girl there. She alleged that the accused continued their physical exploitation of the girl till April 24.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 376-DA of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at Haibowal police station. The police are investigating the case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

