3 booked for posting images with weapons on social media

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The Khanna police yesterday registered cases against three persons separately for posting their photographs with weapons on social media. The action comes in the backdrop of the state police recently banning the glorification of weapons in songs or on social media as part of its crackdown on ‘gun culture.’

In the first instance, the police registered a case against Jaspreet Singh of Balion village in Samrala. Investigating officer ASI Jagwinder Singh said a tip-off was received that the suspect had created a Facebook account in the name of ‘Jassi Balion,’ where he posted his images along with weapons. The ASI said by posting these images on a public platform, the suspect had promoted gun culture.

Another case was registered against Ishwar Singh of Manupur in Samrala, who had posted pictures on his Facebook ID ‘Ishwar Singh Akali,’ in which he could be seen carrying weapons.

A third case was registered on similar charges against Navdeep Singh Navu of Machhiwara Sahib. The suspect had created an Instagram ID, ‘Mangetnavu,’ where he posted photographs of weapons.

The suspects have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. The Jagraon police had also recently registered a case against a Punjabi singer who had released a song which allegedly promoted gun culture.