3 booked for setting car ablaze over grudge

3 booked for setting car ablaze over grudge

CCTV captured incident occurred recently

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Some unidentified miscreants allegedly set a new Maruti Swift car on fire by throwing inflammable material on it near Jain’s Da Theka in Daba here due to a grudge recently. The vehicle was completely damaged.

When the incident occurred a few weeks ago, the car owner initially thought it was merely an accident, perhaps caused by a short-circuit, but his suspicions were confirmed when the CCTV camera footage came to light.

In this regard, the Daba police registered an FIR on Friday against Dilpreet Singh of Shimlapuri and two brothers, Gurjeet Singh and Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Basant Nagar, based on the complaint filed by Rahul, a resident of Basant Nagar.

In his complaint to the police, Rahul stated that a few weeks ago, he had parked his new Maruti Swift car near Jain’s liquor vend. At night, he received information that his car was on fire. Rahul rushed to the scene and saw that the car was engulfed in flames. People tried to extinguish the fire but it was badly damaged.

The entire matter was brought to the attention of the police. Rahul complained to the police that the suspects had set the car on fire due to a grudge.

Meanwhile, ASI Resham Singh of the Daba police station said the police registered a case against the suspects on Friday.

