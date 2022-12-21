3 booked for smuggling liquor

Our Correspondent

Raikot: The Ludhiana (Rural) police have booked three persons for allegedly involved in liquor smuggling. The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh of Mohi village, his son Tejinder Singh and Kulwant Singh of Saholi. Two of the accused have been arrested, while Tejinder Singh was absconding. A total of 69 boxes of various brands of illegally smuggled liquor and Maruti Alto used in the crime were seized. Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harjit Singh said the accused were booked under the Excise Act. In another incident, cops led by investigating officer Baljit Singh seized three boxes of unauthorised liquor from Kulwant Singh when he was selling liquor. OC

One killed in road mishap

Doraha: A person lost his life after a truck on its way to Ludhiana rammed into a stationary tractor-trailer on the service lane near Kaddon at Doraha. The police have booked the tractor-trailer driver, who managed to escape. The deceased, identified as Harnam Singh of Bajnaur in Uttar Pradesh, was a cleaner of the truck. The tractor-trailer was allegedly wrongly parked on the service lane. Jagtar Singh, truck driver, filed a complaint to the police. The Doraha police have registered a case against the tractor-trailer driver.