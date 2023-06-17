3 booked for usurping uncle’s land

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 16

It took 35 long years for three sisters of Saraud village in Ahmedgarh to prove their paternity in the eyes of law, as they were the legal owners of 1,720 biswas of land they had inherited from their father who died intestate on May 24, 1988.

Lekh Ram, Chet Ram and Ramesh Kumar had been acknowledging the trio as their cousins all their lives but did not accept that their paternal uncle Jagan Dass had any child during his life.

The sisters approached Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori, who got the matter investigated through the Economic Wing and ordered the registration of an FIR under Sections 420, 204 and 120-B of the IPC against their cousins, besides the Revenue officers or patwaris concerned, who had facilitated them by destroying the records related to the property.

Sisters Ram Murti, Paramjit Kaur and Shakuntala Devi had claimed that they were the biological daughters of late Jagan Dass who owned the property at the time of his death on May 24, 1988.

Dass had rented his land on lease to some farmers while he was alive. Three sons of his brother had allegedly got the property released from the tenant tillers through a court case. In the civil court as well, they had shown their uncle Jagan Dass as childless.

It was on the basis of witnesses from the village and records available at schools that the investigating police succeeded in establishing that the complainants were the legal heirs of Dass.

Though the complainants had sought action against at least 10 persons and a number of officials of the Revenue department, the police had initially booked only the direct beneficiaries — Lekh Ram, Chet Ram and Ramesh Kumar.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Sandhu said: “The identity of the remaining suspects is yet to be ascertained,” adding that all those who are found involved in the fraud would be booked by all means.