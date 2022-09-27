3 booked on 'fraud' charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Three persons were booked for an alleged travel fraud. The suspects have been identified as Yogesh Kumar, Harnek Singh and Satwinder Singh of Jalandhar. The complainant, Kamalpreet Kaur, of Jamalpur Awana alleged that the suspects had taken Rs 14 lakh from her for providing visa to England. She alleged that the suspects took the money from her but she was neither sent to England nor her money was returned. An FIR has been registered against the trio at the Jamalpur police station.