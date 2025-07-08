3 borrowers booked in suicide case of Jagraon optician

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have booked three persons for allegedly abetting a social activist and former president of Dashera Committee, Jagraon, to die by suicide on Saturday. Vikramjit Sharma was an optician and had been running a shop at Sidhwan Bet for many years.

Advertisement

The deceased had died under mysterious circumstances when his condition suddenly worsened at his shop at Sidhwan Bet village. He was declared brought dead by doctors at a private hospital in Jagraon the same day.

The accused, identified as Gursewak of Malsihan Bhai Ke, Jagsir Singh of Sidhwan Bet village and Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Punjab Laboratory of Galib Kalan village, are yet to be arrested. They were identified and booked on the basis of a video, in which the deceased had accused the trio of abetting him to take the extreme step. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination report of the deceased.

Advertisement

Perusal of an FIR registered at Sidhwan police station under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS on Sunday, revealed that Vikramjit had died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. Gagan Kumari informed the police that her husband had left home in the morning on Saturday and was declared brought dead by doctors at a private hospital in Jagraon after being shifted because his condition deteriorated around 2.30 pm.

Had the family of the deceased not surfed his mobile phone, the accused could have gone scot free. “When we surfed Vikramjit’s phone we found his video showing that he was taking the extreme step as the accused had not returned money borrowed from him,” Gagan Kumari stated before the police. Vikramjit had alleged that Gursewak owed him Rs 90,000, Jagsir owed Rs 1.20 lakh and Sukhwinder Rs 80,000.