3 cell phones seized from jail

Ludhiana: Jail staff claimed to have recovered three mobiles from three inmates during the checking of the Central Jail, Ludhiana. Following the complaints filed by jail officials, three separate FIRs under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act have been registered at the Division No. 7 police station. The suspects have been identified as Manjinder Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh, inmates of the Central Jail. TNS

Chahal to be new police chief

Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu (IPS) was transferred from Ludhiana on Monday. Now, Kuldeep Singh Chahal (IPS) will be the new Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana. Kuldeep was earlier posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. According to information, Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been now posted as DIG (Administration), Punjab, Chandigarh.