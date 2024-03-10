3 children go missing from Jiwan Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Three children went missing under mysterious circumstances from Jiwan Nagar, Focal Point, on Thursday. Kin of the children suspected that their children might had been kidnapped by some unidentified persons.

The Focal Point police yesterday registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe in the case.

The complainant, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Jiwan Nagar, told the police that on March 7, his eight-year-old daughter Shivani went missing from their room. Later, when he enquired from the locality, he came to know that four-year-old Radha Kumari and eight-year-old Khisari Lal had also gone missing from the place.

The complainant said all three children went somewhere together at 4 pm and did not return. They also searched for them at various places but to no avail. Later, they lodged a police complaint, following which a case of kidnapping was registered by the police on Friday.

