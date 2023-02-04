3-day Kila Raipur Sports Fair begins

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 3

Sports activity returned to Grewal Sports Stadium at Kila Raipur near here after a long time when the three-day sports extravaganza was inaugurated by the organisers and sports lovers led by Gill legislator Jiwan Singh Sangowal on Friday.

The inaugural session was chaired by president of Kila Raipur Sports Society (Patti Suhavia) Col Surinder Singh Grewal.

Addressing the gathering, Jiwan Singh Sangowal said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to revival of rural sports in the border state and efforts were being made that games suitable for all categories are held in an organised manner. Sangowal acknowledged that Kila Raipur has always remained a torch-bearer in the field of sports and the Punjab Government would extend every possible help to sustain and support the event.

President Col Surinder Singh Grewal claimed that all types of games including traditional and martial sports of Punjab and those linked with the Olympics have been included in the events that would take place till the concluding day on Sunday.

A welcome song by Nankana Sahib Public School, performance by Avon Dancing Mare, Malwai Gidha by Lok Rang artists and martial art by Meeri Peeri Gatka Akhara Chaminda remained the centre of attraction for all on the first day of the event.