3-day police custody for RTA in graft case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 7

Duty Magistrate Raj Karan Singh today remanded PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, in three-day police custody in a corruption case. He was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from transporters.

Special public prosecutor Balwinder Singh sought police remand on the ground that the matter was still at an initial stage and they need sufficient time to reach the bottom of the nexus among corrupt persons.

Acting on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line on November 11, 2022, the Vigilance Bureau found that Dhaliwal accepted bribe from transporters through some private persons on a monthly basis for not issuing challans.

The complaint was lodged by Satnam Singh Dhawan of Mankawal village against the RTA along with videos as a proof of Punjab Home Guards (PHG) Bahadar Singh attached with Dhaliwal.

It was alleged that in December 2022, the RTA received Rs 4 lakh in bribe and kept Rs 1.70 lakh with himself and handed over the remaining Rs 2.30 lakh to the PHG. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.