3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The three-day PTU Central-Zone Youth Festival-2022 began at Gulzar Group of Institutes, here, on Thursday. More than 200 participants from about 12 colleges participated in the festival on the inaugral day.

The day started with seeking the blessings from Goddess Saraswati and the traditional lighting of the lamp. Punjabi cinema actors Gippy Grewal, Harby Sangha, Karamjit Anmol and actress Jasmine Bhasin were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Students performed group shabad/bhajan, classical dance, mimicry, one-act play, group song, vaar singing, folk song, creative writing, quiz, painting, photography, clay modeling and collage making during the first day of the competitions.

Executive director Gurkirat Singh, while speaking on the occasion, said that such youth festival had equal significance as academic accomplishments. Gurkirat Singh said, “Participation in such cultural and professional activities eases the stress level of students and thereby this gives motivation to their overall personality grooming which has a special role to play in their professional life in the coming time.”