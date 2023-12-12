3 days on, leopard yet to be caught

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Despite three days having passed since a leopard was spotted on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana, the team of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department has been unsuccessful in catching the animal. The initial sighting occurred on the morning of December 8 at Centra Greens Society on Pakhowal Road. After that the leopard was seen in Dev Colony near Chabbra Colony on December 9 and three days later the animal was recently spotted in Sarinh village near Alamgir on December 10.

A leopard and a few cubs were seen in the vicinity of Mattewara forest. Makhan Singh, resident, Garhi Fazal

A group of residents in Sarinh village said a leopard was sighted by a driver near a ‘sua’ in the village. An announcement was made from the gurdwarain this regard to alert the villagers. The people of nearby villages are also keeping a check on the leopard’s movements to avert any untoward incidents. Additionally, the people are actively sharing information on social media to raise awareness and alert others about the situation.

At the same time, residents are expressing concerns about the insufficient efforts being made by the department to capture the leopard. Satinder Singh, a resident of Pakhowal Road, said fear had gripped the people since the leopard was spotted in the residential areas and now in Sarinh village. “We are unsure if it is the same. The department should take necessary measures to catch the leopard and prevent accidents,” he said.

Pritpal Singh, the Range Officer of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department said they visited Sarinh village on Monday. He claimed that it is the same leopard that was previously spotted at Centra Greens Society, then Dev Colony, and now in Sarinh village. He said their teams are working to catch the leopard. it is worth noting that a cage to catch the leopard is still set up at Centra Greens Society.

Previously, the residents of Garhi Fazal and nearby villages had also raised concerns after seeing a leopard near Mattewara earlier this year. A resident of Garhi Fazal Makhan Singh said, “A leopard and few leopard cubs have been seen in the vicinity of Mattewara forest. Earlier this year, we had raised the matter with forest officials after a leopard reached our village and nearby villages but it could not be caught. However, the leopard had not attacked any person.”