3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

Ludhiana, November 10
The Moti Nagar police station yesterday registered a case against three persons on the charges of committing a business fraud of Rs 15.77 lakh.
The suspects have been identified as Amit Arora, owner of Mannat Textile Agency at the Sufian chowk, RS Khan and Akash.
Complainant Shiv Kumar, manager at Hari Chand Anand and Company, said his firm deals in sale and purchase of machines.
“In September this year, the suspects had signed a deal to buy 58 stitching machines from our company at a cost of Rs 19.42 lakh. They had given two cheques for Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh, respectively, in advance and the same were also encashed by my company. On the basis of the advance money, the suspects had taken the delivery of 58 machines,” the complainant said.
The complainant said after receiving the delivery of machines, they again issued two cheques for Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh. When our company deposited the two cheques in bank, the same were dishonoured by the bank due to lack of required balance in their account. The suspects had intentionally committed a fraud with him.
Investigating officer ASI Ajmer Singh said after registering a case of fraud, a probe had been launched in the case.
