3 employees placed under suspension

Chandigarh, May 17
Principal Secretary VP Singh, Local Government, has placed Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Sunil Kumar and Building Inspector (Technical) Kuljit Singh Mangat under suspension in connection with a construction case of Vardhman City Centre, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana.
Both the employees, posted in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, have been suspended on the basis of a probe conducted by the Chief Vigilance Officer.
The Principal Secretary has also suspended Vishal Sharma, a clerk at the Improvement Trust, Ludhiana, in connection with a case involving waiving off construction fee of a plot in Ludhiana.
