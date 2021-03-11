3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 19
Three persons tested positive for Covid while no death was reported in the district due to the virus today. A total of 1,09,922 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed it so far. — TNS
COVID-19 figures
Samples 35,60,712
Positive 1,09,922
Active 24
Deaths 2,280
For info Contact: 0161-2444193 & 4622276
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term
Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeks a few weeks' time...
India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted remarks' after FM Bilawal rakes up Kashmir at UN Security Council
India's response comes after Bilawal rakes up the issue of J...