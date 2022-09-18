3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported on Saturday in the district.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,508 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 60 active cases, of which 57 have been told to isolate themselves in their homes while three were admitted to hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.29 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,51,110 samples have been taken, of which 38,22,323 were found negative.

On Saturday, samples of 2,810 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.