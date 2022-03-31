3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

The Khanna police today claimed to have arrested three persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A case was registered against the trio, identified as Maninder Singh, alias Manga, resident of Guru Gobind Nagar, Dildeep Singh, alias Deepi, and Amritpal Singh, both residents of Bullepur, Khanna.

The police recovered four .32-bore pistols along with 15 cartridges from the accused. The police impounded a Duster car (PB 10 EP 0399) and Swift car (PB 26 H 2637) of the accused. The ownership of the cars is still to be verified by the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, J Elanchezhian, and SP, Crime, Amandeep Singh Brar addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

Elanchezhian said secret information was received that the trio were roaming in the city with illegal weapons and they could commit some major crime. Accordingly a team laid a naka and the trio were arrested.

The SSP added that during the preliminary questioning of the accused they admitted that Dalbir Singh and Iqbalpreet Singh had provided weapons to them and accordingly the police also nominated the two weapon suppliers in the case.