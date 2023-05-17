3 held for arranging bail with fake documents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have busted a gang facilitating bail applications of criminals on the basis of fake documents.

The nabbed members of the gang have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, alias Meeta, Bhinderjit Singh alias Deepu, residents of Moga, and Kamaljit Kaur, alias Gagan, of Mohali. A case has been registered.

SI Angrej Singh of the CIA Staff, Jagraon, said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a racket of obtaining bails for criminals and they had been using fake documents of properties and stamps of village sarpanch and other officials.

After verifying information, a police team was formed to nab them. Yesterday, they had come to the courts for facilitating bails of some persons lodged in the jail where police apprehended them. Fake stamps and documents of properties were seized from them, the SI said.