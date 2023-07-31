3 held for assault after video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 30

A video showing a group of people brutally assaulting two men went viral on social media. The incident took place near the Moga Traffic police station.

The video shows around four to five men mercilessly thrashing two persons with sticks on a crowded street. After the video went viral, the police arrested three suspects in this regard.

In a Tweet, the Moga police said: “Taking immediate action, the cops arrested three suspects. Further investigation is on into the matter”.

#Moga #Social Media