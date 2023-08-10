3 held for murdering factory worker

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

After a factory worker was killed in cold blood on the night of August 7, the Focal Point police have arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The suspects have been identified as Sonu Kumar (33) of Subash Nagar, Bunty (27) of Tibba Road and Lucky (25) of New Subash Nagar.

Joint CP JS Teja, ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Jatinder Singh and Focal Point Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar today held a press conference to keep the media in the loop vis-à-vis the case.

Joint CP Teja said the suspects had been under the influence of drugs. When the suspects had spotted the factory worker, they pounced on him in no time and attempted to wrest his cell phone away from him. When the victim resisted, the trio attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

The injured factory worker was later shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Teja noted that the police solved the case within just 24 hours. A cell phone and Rs 3,000 in cash were recovered from the suspects.

When asked about the suspects’ antecedents, the police said that the trio had no criminal record. However, further probe is on to ascertain their role in similar incidents of snatching or robbery.