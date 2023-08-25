3 held for taking drugs in military area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The Khanna police yesterday arrested three youth red-handed for consuming drugs at the military ground.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aryan Puri, a resident of GTB Nagar, Khanna, Taranjot of Jagat Colony, Khanna, and Jagjit Singh, a resident of Naraingarh near Amloh.

Investigating officer Inspector Kuljinder Singh said that he along with a police party was patrolling near bus stand Khanna where they received a secret information that the above said three persons were drug addicts and were also involved in drug smuggling trade. As per information, trio were consuming drugs and administrating drug injections at the military ground.

The police party immediately conducted a raid and nabbed the three. Two syringes were also recovered from the spot. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and further investigation was on to bust the entire drug supply line. Even the smuggler from whom these three had bought drugs yesterday would also be identified, added Inspector Singh.