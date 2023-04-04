3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

The police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Tibba Colony, under Sections 380 and 420 of the IPC while his accomplice Mulayam Singh, a resident of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, was absconding.

The action had been taken on the complaint of Hem Bahadur, a resident of Jiwan Nagar, who reported that the duo had come to his house a few days ago and when they were talking, the suspects picked up his ICICI Bank ATM card lying on the top of a box in his room. Thereafter, they fraudulently withdrew Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his bank account. The police said during the arrest, Rs 25,000 was seized from Gurpreet. The police were conducting raids to nab the other suspect in the case.

Pardeep Singh, a resident of Bhaman Kalan, was nabbed by the police on Sunday on a tip-off. He was reportedly involved in several cases of theft. On search of his house, a stolen scooter was recovered from the man, who was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

In the third incident, the police have arrested Navdeep Singh, a resident of Bhammian Khurd, in a theft case and booked him under Section 380 of the IPC. He was nabbed during investigation of a theft reported by Gurpreet Singh Midha, owner of a stationery shop in New Model Town here. He had told the police that the suspect had come to his shop posing as a customer and while leaving, he took a case of 10 reams of copying paper with him. No recovery had been made so far in the case.