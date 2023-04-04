3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

Ludhiana, April 3
The police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Tibba Colony, under Sections 380 and 420 of the IPC while his accomplice Mulayam Singh, a resident of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, was absconding.
The action had been taken on the complaint of Hem Bahadur, a resident of Jiwan Nagar, who reported that the duo had come to his house a few days ago and when they were talking, the suspects picked up his ICICI Bank ATM card lying on the top of a box in his room. Thereafter, they fraudulently withdrew Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his bank account. The police said during the arrest, Rs 25,000 was seized from Gurpreet. The police were conducting raids to nab the other suspect in the case.
Pardeep Singh, a resident of Bhaman Kalan, was nabbed by the police on Sunday on a tip-off. He was reportedly involved in several cases of theft. On search of his house, a stolen scooter was recovered from the man, who was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.
In the third incident, the police have arrested Navdeep Singh, a resident of Bhammian Khurd, in a theft case and booked him under Section 380 of the IPC. He was nabbed during investigation of a theft reported by Gurpreet Singh Midha, owner of a stationery shop in New Model Town here. He had told the police that the suspect had come to his shop posing as a customer and while leaving, he took a case of 10 reams of copying paper with him. No recovery had been made so far in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled