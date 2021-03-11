3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The police today nabbed three accused wanted in a case of

Rs 40-lakh robbery at an oil trading firm of the Kesarganj market on April 8, 2021.

The arrested accused are Suraj Rajbar, Arif Ali Gandhi and Chandan Bind, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The ACP, Central, Harsimrat Chetra, conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

Chetra said the accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh after getting a tip-off about their whereabouts. Accused Shubham Singh, alias Lambu, resident of Uttar Pradesh, who is reportedly having the looted money, is yet to be arrested in the case.

The ACP said the Ludhiana police are already in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police to keep tab over the location of accused Shubham and soon he would also be nabbed.

Three accused, namely Subash, Sagar and Dinesh, were arrested by the police in the past on the charges of giving shelter to the other accused.