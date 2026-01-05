DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 3 held in two NDPS cases

3 held in two NDPS cases

Tribune News Service
Phillaur, Updated At : 09:45 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
The Bilga police have registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act after recovering narcotic substances during routine patrols and naka checking, leading to the arrest of three accused from different locations.

Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih said that in the first incident, a police party was on patrol on Saturday near Nehar Puli on Shamspur Road in Bilga. During the operation, the police apprehended Kuldeep Singh, alias Monu, a resident of Bilga. A search led to the recovery of 23 intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case was registered at Bilga Police Station.

In the second case, ASI Ravinder Singh arrested two youths during a patrol near the old bus stand in Phillaur. The accused were identified as Manoj Rathore, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Jalalabad, Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, and Vipin Kumar, also a resident of Shahjahanpur. The police seized a motorcycle and recovered around 200 gm of opium during the search. A case was registered.

