3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Ludhiana, June 22
The police today claimed to have nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 345 grams of heroin and Rs 22,000 drug money from their possession. The nabbed suspects were identified as Shubham, alias Golu, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, from whom 110 grams of heroin and Rs 12,000 drug money was recovered; Varinder Singh, alias Bindi, a resident of Malerkotla, from whom 70 grams of heroin and Rs 5,800 drug money was recovered; and Amrik Singh, a resident of Khanna, from whom 165 grams of heroin and Rs 4,200 drug money was recovered.
In a statement, Amandeep Singh Brar, Additional DCP (Crime) stated that a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Focal Point police station and further investigation launched to find their backward and forward links so that big drug suppliers could be arrested.
Sources in the Police Department said the police had identified some big heroin suppliers with whom the three arrested suspects were in touch. The sources said a probe was launched to arrest suppliers.
