3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

The police arrested two persons in separate cases allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police claimed to have seized 300 grams of heroin, 1 kg of opium, 24 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine drug) and Rs 50,000 drug money. In another case, one person has been arrested with .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and two magazines.

Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma briefed the media on the arrest and seizures. In the first case, the police arrested a 46-year-old man for alleged involvement in drug peddling. The accused has been identified as Paramveer Singh alias Marshal, a resident of E-block of BRS Nagar. The police claimed to have seized 300-gm heroin, Rs 40,000 drug money, 100 transparent empty pouches and a weighing scale from his car. A case under sections of the NDPS Act has been registered.

In the second case, the police arrested a 33-year-old man, a relative of Paramveer Singh, and seized an illegal pistol of .32 bore, seven live cartridges and two magazines allegedly from him. The police said the accused has been identified as Kanwaljit Singh alias Kappu was arrested near Dana Mandi, Gill Road today. An FIR under sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.

In another case, the police arrested a 39-year-old man and seized 24 grams of Ice, 1 kg of opium and Rs 10,000 drug money from him. The accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh alias Rinkle, a resident of New Sham Nagar near Sunet village. Cops said the accused had brought Ice drug from Delhi and opium from Bareli.