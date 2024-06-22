3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

The police today conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) at drug hotspots in the city. The operation was led by the Additional DGP Parveen Sinha along with the Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Around 200 police personnel, including 10 SHOs and other cops, took part in the operation.

Policemen impound a scooter during CASO in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo

In a statement here today, the Ludhiana police stated that the search operation was conducted in Chawni Mohalla and Ghora Colony from 8 am to 1 pm. After cordoning the areas, suspected persons were frisked and suspicious vehicles were checked. During the operation, one smuggler was arrested from Chawni Mohalla from whom 4 kg of poppy husk was recovered, the police said. Two smugglers were arrested from Ghora Colony from whom 1 kg of ganja, one stolen motorcycle and Rs 3.15 lakh cash was recovered, the police said.

After registering a case against three persons, further investigation was launched to bust the entire drug supply line, the police added.

The Khanna police also conducted CASO during which seven smugglers were arrested. The arrested suspects were identified as Kamaljit Singh of Mohanpur, Sumit of Meat Market, Sumit, alias Kala, of Meat Market, Mani of Khanna, Talwinder Singh of Shahpur, Raman Kumar of Machhiwara and Narinder Singh of Ber Kalan. The police recovered 22 grams of intoxicating powder, 218 tablets, 27 injections and one motorcycle from the suspects. Separate cases were registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act.

