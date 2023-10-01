3 held with heroin, Rs 72K drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The police have arrested three persons for alleged drug peddling.

The police claimed to have seized 305 gm of heroin and Rs 72,000 drug money from their possession. SI Sukhwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Angrez Singh, Rajwinder Kaur and Seema of Charan Nagar, Ludhiana. The trio used to sell drugs to their clients.

A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects at the Tibba police station.