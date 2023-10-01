3 held with heroin, Rs 72K drug money

Ludhiana, September 30
The police have arrested three persons for alleged drug peddling.
The police claimed to have seized 305 gm of heroin and Rs 72,000 drug money from their possession. SI Sukhwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Angrez Singh, Rajwinder Kaur and Seema of Charan Nagar, Ludhiana. The trio used to sell drugs to their clients.
A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects at the Tibba police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case