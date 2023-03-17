3 held with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 16

The police claimed to have booked four persons in three cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act at Raikot City, Raikot Sadar and Sadhar police stations under the Ludhiana (Rural) police district and arrested three of them.

Huge quantity of drugs, narcotics and a motorcycle used in crime were seized from the three suspects arrested from different places on Wednesday.

Salim of Jagraon Road, Raikot, Makhan Singh of Akalgarh village and Gurvinder Singh of Manaki Patti, Pakhowal, in Ludhiana district were arrested by the police while Rajiv Kumar of Talwandi Rai village is on the run.

Raikot Deputy Superintendent of Police Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said the Raikot Sadar police had booked Makhan Singh and Rajiv Kumar under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Excise Act. The police, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Manohar Lal, had arrested Makhan Singh and seized 1.5 kg of poppy husk, 182 capsules, 182 habit-forming tablets, 24 bottles of illicit liquor and a motorcycle used in crime from his possession.

The Raikot City police arrested Salim of Raikot when he was waiting for his customers on Wednesday. As many as 290 habit-forming tablets were seized from him.

In a case registered at the Sadhar police station, police officials arrested Gurvinder of Pakhowal and seized 60 gm of narcotics powder from him.