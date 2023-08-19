3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

A tanker filled with refined oil overturned near Chand Cinema here early this morning. During the incident, an elderly person suffered injuries on his legs and was hospitalised.

Bystanders managed to break the windshield and pull out the driver and a cleaner who suffered minor injuries. Both were admitted to a hospital.

Vehicles stuck in a jam after an oil tanker overturned near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

According to witnesses, the tanker was supposed to be unloaded in the Transport Nagar area. The spillage of oil on the road resulted in several two-wheelers skidding on Friday morning, causing minor injuries to some people.

After getting to know about the incident, police officers reached the scene. Later, a crane was brought in to shift the tanker from the road.

Sukhwinder Singh, alias Shinda Lehra, owner of Shinda Tanker Transport, said when the driver was entering a road near Jalandhar Bypass towards the Chand Cinema side, the tanker overturned.

He said about 300 quintals of refined oil was filled in the tanker which spilled on the road. The value of the destroyed stock may be over Rs 50 lakh. The driver and cleaner of the tanker suffered injuries in the accident.

After the incident, some two-wheelers skidded on the road and suffered minor injuries. Police officials remained at the scene for hours to man traffic and guide commuters about the slippery area.