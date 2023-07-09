3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 8

Three four-wheelers collided with each other on the bridge near MBD Mall on the Ferozepur road amid heavy rainfall on Saturday. As a result, the vehicles were damaged and three occupants suffered injuries. After receiving treatment, they were discharged from a hospital.

Fortunately, the vehicles did not fall from the bridge which apparently averted a major tragedy.

On receiving information, the Sarabha Nagar police reached the spot. The collision caused a major traffic jam amid the rain, causing inconvenience to commuters. The police had to take help of a crane to remove the damaged vehicles from the bridge.

As per information, the driver of a Hyundai Creta was driving rashly and speedily. He lost control over the vehicle on the bridge on the Ferozepur road and rammed the vehicle into the divider. As the SUV was going on a high speed, after hitting the divider, it rolled down on the highway. It first hit a Maruti Ertiga vehicle and later a Toyota Land Cruiser on the other side of the divider.

After the mishap, there was a heavy traffic congestion on the bridge.

The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Later, they cleared the traffic jam.

The person driving Toyota Land Cruiser said he was driving slowly when Creta jumped the divider and first rammed into Ertiga and then bumped on his vehicle’s roof. As a result, his SUV suffered damages.

Investigating officer SI Balvir Singh said the police were examining CCTV cameras installed at the accident site. The police said action would be taken against the errant Creta driver.