3 inmates booked for tearing jail warden's uniform

Ludhiana: The police registered a case against three jail inmates on Saturday on the charges of attacking a jail official. The booked jail inmates are Suraj, Shubham and Varinder Singh. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against them. Complainant Assistant Jail Superintendent Inderpreet Singh said on April 1, the three jail inmates attacked Jail Warden Swaranjit Singh and also tore off his uniform. After the incident, a formal complaint was lodged before the Ludhiana police for the registration of an FIR. Sources said jail inmates had scuffled over some issue and when the warden intervened they also attacked him.
