3-kg heroin seized, 2 held

Ludhiana, July 25
The Police arrested two persons on suspicion of drug peddling and recovered 3-kg heroin from their possession. Sources estimated its value to be approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market.
IG Kaustabh Sharma said the accused were identified as Naib Singh (35) from Akkuwal village and Surinder Singh alias Shinda (27) from Khurshaidpura. He said the heroin had been smuggled using a drone from Pakistan. The smuggled heroin was allegedly intended for distribution in Ludhiana, Jagraon, and Sidhwan Bet areas.
