3 killed, 6 injured in road accidents in Khanna

Three persons were killed and six others, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured in two separate road accidents in Khanna during the early hours of Saturday.

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2 pilgrims killed on way to Vaishno Devi

In the first incident, two men were killed and an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit them on the GT Road near Bhattian, Ludhiana, while they were changing a flat tyre.

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The victims were part of a family travelling from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The deceased have been identified as Amardeep Verma (32) and Vicky (25).

Monika, Amardeep’s sister, said that their family was travelling in ​​two cars. One of the vehicles, a Santro, developed a flat tyre on the GT Road in Khanna. While Amardeep and Vicky were changing the tyre, eight-year-old Aarav Verma was standing nearby when a speeding truck rammed into them from behind.

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Amardeep and Vicky died on the spot. The child suffered serious injuries. A team of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) immediately shifted the child to a government hospital in Khanna. After receiving first aid, he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh due to his critical condition.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

Traffic on the GT Road was affected before SSF personnel removed the damaged vehicle and restored normal movement. Police shifted both bodies for post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation.

1 killed, 5 injured in Bolero pickup collision

In another accident, one person died and five others were injured after two Bolero pickup vehicles collided on the Khanna-Ludhiana road near Beeja.

Police said the accident occurred around 2 am after one of the vehicles suffered a tyre burst and came to a halt on the road. A second Bolero pickup coming from behind rammed into the stationary vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Ishrar, a resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The injured have been identified as Manish of Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Mohammad Izhar of Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Umar and Sonu of Gorakhpur, and Ujakat of Saharanpur.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.