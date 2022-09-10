 3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal : The Tribune India

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

Man loses mother, grandmother, friend in tragic mishap

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

The ill-fated car, which fell off an overbridge near Ladhowal, being taken to police station on Friday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

Three people, including two women, died after a car they were travelling in fell from an overbridge at southern bypass near Ladhowal, here, on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Pink Preet Singh, Kulwinder Kaur and Ranjit Kaur. Another co-traveller, Rajinder Singh, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital, here, where his condition is now reported to be stable. All car occupants were residents of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga.

Mandeep Singh, the complainant in the case, said on Friday morning, all of his family members were going to Nawanshahr to attend his shagun ceremony before his marriage.

“I was travelling in Tata Safari SUV while my father Rajinder Singh, mother Kulwinder Kaur and grandmother Ranjit Kaur were travelling in Verna car (bearing registration number PB 76B7900). My friend Pink Preet Singh was driving their car. The Verna was going ahead of me and suddenly it lost control and after breaking railing of the overbridge, it fell down. I also lost my control over my vehicle, which rammed into the railing but I and others travelling with me didn’t suffer any injuries,” said Mandeep.

After taking occupants out of the ill-fated car, they were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where doctors declared Mandeep’s mother Kulwinder Kaur, grandmother Ranjit Kaur and friend Pink Preet brought dead while his father Rajinder suffered serious injuries and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Ladhowal SHO, Varinder Pal Singh, said the Verna car was being driven at high speed. The accident occured when driver lost control over the car and it broke railing of the overbridge and fell around 35 feet down from it, he said. The incident occured at around 9.40 am, he added.

On the statement of Mandeep, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

