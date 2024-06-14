Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia announced

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Punjab Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Bari Salmani today met with the families of youths who tragically drowned in the Sutlej river near Kasabad village on Sunday.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased by Punjab Waqf Board, Salmani said that the Commission stood with the affected families in this difficult time and expressed his condolences. He acknowledged that no amount of compensation could alleviate the immense loss suffered by the families. Additionally, he assured that the Punjab government and the Commission would provide all possible assistance to the affected families..

