3 land in police net with 260-gm heroin in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, January 2

The CIA staff of the Khanna and Doraha police claimed to have arrested three members of a drug supply gang and seized 260 gm of heroin from them. A special drive was conducted to arrest criminals supplying drugs under the supervision of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SP (I) Dr Pragya Jain, Khanna DSP (D) Pawanjeet and DSP Payal Nikhil Garg.

On December 31, the Doraha police, along with the CIA staff under Amandeep Singh, had put up a naka near the PUNSUP warehouse, Doraha, to check suspicious persons. Three persons riding a motorcycle were stopped. During questioning, they revealed their names as Abhishek Shahi and Akashdeep, both residents of Jamalpur, and Sagar Thakur of Tibba in Ludhiana. When searched, 260 gm of heroin was seized from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and they were nabbed.

SP Jain while addressing the media said the Khanna police had initiated a drive against drug suppliers. “We have achieved major success since the launching of the drive. Many drug peddlers had been arrested and major seizures were made. On December 31, the Doraha police succeeded in arresting 3 miscreants and seized 260 gm of heroin from them,” the SP said.

Two nabbed with heroin

Ludhiana: In two separate incidents, the police allegedly arrested two persons and seized 140 gm of heroin from them. In the first case, the police arrested a man from Narinder Nagar and seized 105 gm of heroin. He has been identified as Ashwani Sharma of Wood Vihar Colony in Tajpur village. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

In another case, a man, identified as German Singh of Fateh Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, was arrested from the Basant Park area on Monday. According to the police, 35 gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from him. A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at Division Number 6 police station. — TNS